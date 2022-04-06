Anne Hathaway wears semi-transparent dress with trendy boots

Anne Hathaway presents the model boots that will rise as the next best ally of the dresses in the recent episode of WeCrashed. The American interpreter, along with the famous actor Jared Leto, stars in the series inspired by real events that recounts the dazzling rise –and the surprising fall– of WeWorkthe empire that lost 100 million dollars a week.

With the course of the premiere of the episodes of said production in streaming, we have verified that the protagonist, Anne Hathaway, not only tells a story of love, hope and arrogance, but also takes every opportunity that comes his way to tell us about the trends in terms of fashion that we will witness in the following months in street style.

definitely the boots and the ankle boots will burst onto the stylistic landscape with greater momentum than ever in 2022. However, this typology of footwear will have to battle with numerous designs of flip flops, dancers, loafers and platforms –among others– for positioning itself at the top of the stylistic currents in vogue.

The Brooklyn native has shown, in his latest post on Instagram, how to combine dresses with boots in the coming seasons. An infallible alliance with which to waste comfort and class in equal parts that we can recycle throughout the year, since we are facing a conjunction capable of dealing with any weather forecast.

In 2022 we will welcome creations that will completely redefine the concept of sensuality. One of them will be, of course, the design of dress to which the American producer has also succumbed. It is worth remembering, at this time, that transparencies –in greater or lesser doses– will become an impetuous trend before which to fall surrendered.

How are the boots that Anne Hathaway combines with a sheer dress in WeCrashed?

Anne Hathaway knows how to make transparencies an extremely rock style bet. The actress has revealed that, in this 2022, the fact of radiating sensuality through clothing will go through merging breaking trends. On this occasion, the American combines a semi-sheer maxi dress with black embroidery next to mid calf heel boots in the same hue.