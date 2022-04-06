Anne Hathaway teaches how to wear jeans in elegant looks at 30

Anne Hathaway not only is she a great actress, she has also become quite a Fashion Icon to their 39 years, giving fashion lessons with his great style.

The famous dazzles with her more elegant and comfortable looks, wearing dresses, blazer, pants, and jeans.

Anne has the keys to take jeans in the most elegant and modern way at 30, showing that there is no age to wear this garment.

And it is that many women consider that jeans can only be worn at 20 and cannot be combined in elegant looks, but Anne proves that it is.

Looks of Anne Hathaway with jeans for women of 30

Bell-bottom jeans with jacket

Anne showed that you can combine elegance with comfort wearing ones flared jeans with white sneakers.

To this outfit she added a purple sweater with a colorful oversized jacket, and a black bag, looking beautiful and fashionable.

Mom jeans with boots and blazer

For an outing, the famous wore a very elegant and comfortable look with mom jeans, wearing a white t-shirt and a black blazer.

To this outfit she added some boots in black, showing another way to combine this type of jeans.

skinny jeans with jacket

She also wore a modern and chic look with skinny jeans in pitch black, which he combined with a black sweater and a jacket in the same tone.

She wore this look with black rock bootsa small bag in the same tone, and her hair was worn down.

Mom jeans with t-shirt and sandals

Anne also wore a simpler and more comfortable outfit, but just as elegant with a pair of mom jeans.

The celebrity wore it with a black and white striped t-shirt, and complemented this time with sandals.