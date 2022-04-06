Anne Hathaway confesses how motherhood changed the course of her life and it was not easy

Did you think it was easy for celebrities to get pregnant? We tell you what Anne Hathaway said that she left us with our mouths open.

Although actress Anne Hathaway has stood out for her film career, she has always been characterized by having her private life; however, recently she was on everyone’s lips, for her statements where she confesses how motherhood changed the course of her life.

Did you imagine that Anne Hathaway would have gone through this?

The actress who gave life to the famous Mia Thermopolis, declared that since she became a mother, her life has changed completely. And it is that although this seems the most logical, we would never imagine that such an influential and famous person, she also went through the same thing that the rest of the mothers go through.

It was through the Wall Street Journal magazine, where the winner of the Oscar (2012) as Best Supporting Actress in Les Misérables, declared that she felt a real change after giving birth.





“I didn’t feel completely grounded and completely here until I became a mother.”, he explained. “Not that I lacked integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word.. And that meant stopping whatever nonsense I had inside of me. And it’s little breaks you give yourself sometimes when you know you’re not doing your best.”

He stressed that “There is this tendency to portray getting pregnant, having children, in a light, as if everything is positive. But I know from my own experience… it’s much more complicated than that.” said. “And when you find out that your pain is shared by others… you just think, I feel like it’s useful information to have, so I’m not isolated in my pain.”

It is important to remember that the mother of two children did not have an easy path when she wanted to get pregnant, in fact she declared it in a publication on her Instagram account, where she said: «For everyone going through the hell of infertility and conception, know that it was not a straight line for any of my pregnancies. I send you extra love.

«This is something that people don’t talk about, and I think they should. So when I was writing that post, I was thinking about this fan that I could reach, the woman who is in hell for this and can’t figure out why it’s not happening to her. She is going to see my ad and while I understand that she will be happy for me, I also know that something about it will make her feel worse. She just wanted to say: ‘Look, this was it’ It’s not as easy for me as it seems.”