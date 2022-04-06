Anna Kendrick is the lead in a serial killer drama

The film is based on real events and Netflix took over the rights to this film that narrates the nerve of a serial killer to appear on a popular TV dating show in the late 70s.

The streaming giant already owns the rights to this drama written by Ian MacAllister McDonald and directed by Chloe Okuno, in which a serial killer from the popular late-70s TV dating show The Dating Game.

Rodney Alcala, was a serial killer who participated in the aforementioned show in the midst of a wave of murders in 1978. Kendrick will play Cheryl Bradshaw, the contestant who participated in that program and who ended up choosing Rodney Alcala as a date partner.

In the video available below we see how Bradshaw asked Alcala different questions to try to get to know the character. At that time, Alcala had murdered five women and had been convicted of the attempted murder of a 12-year-old girl, but even so, he came to appear on the program because the subject of the background was much more lax at that time.

In 1980, Alcala was sentenced to death for murder and investigators found evidence – hundreds of photos of women, girls and boys, and memorabilia police believed to be of the victims – in a closet. His execution ended up being postponed indefinitely and to this day he spends his life in a state prison in Corcoran, California. It is estimated that Alcala ended up murdering up to 130 people.

The film will be produced by Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment, along with JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules for BoulderLight Pictures. For their part, Russ Posternak, Andrew Deane and Stephen Crawford of Industry Entertainment and Anna Kendrick will be the executive producers, indicated the international media, Deadline.

