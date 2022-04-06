Angelina Jolie: Who is the biological mother of the actress’s daughter and what do you think of her adoption?

When she was just six months old, Zahara Marley came into the life of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to become the adopted daughter of the famous former couple, two years later after completing the adoption process. Recently, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, her biological mother, offered an interview in which she revealed some details about herself.

Who is the biological mother of Angelina Jolie’s daughter and what do you think of her adoption?

The woman assured that she had kept silent until now because she was afraid to tell what she experienced, since in her community it is frowned upon to be a victim of abuse.

“He took out a knife and put a hand over my mouth so I wouldn’t scream, he abused me and then he disappeared,” she mentioned with emotion during her conversation with the Reuters agency.

She also explained that she is grateful to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for giving her daughter a new opportunity and revealed that she never refused to give her up for adoption.

“I think my daughter is very lucky to be adopted by a globally famous woman. I wish them all the luck in the world. Angelina Jolie has been more of a mother to her than I have been. She’s been with her since she was a baby but that doesn’t matter.” means I don’t miss her,” he added.

Mentewab Dawit Lebiso said that the only way he knows how his daughter has grown is through the media, as well as the information sent to him by one of his brothers who lives in the United States.

Zahara Marley’s mother concluded by revealing that when she told her family that she was pregnant, they kicked her out of her house and it was then that she moved to Hosanna, a city in Ethiopia where she gave birth.