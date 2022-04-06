Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend sets the record straight about his marital status

Not only did he earn two Oscar nominations, but he also had a screen-worthy real-life romance with another A-list star.

garfield started dating Emma Stone after they appeared together in “The Amazing Spider-Man” and the two seemed like the perfect couple, until it ended.

After his split from Stone in 2015, Garfield was one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood.

But in late 2021, Garfield began dating model Alyssa Miller. While Miller may not be a big name in Hollywood, she is certainly a huge presence in the modeling world, with campaigns for Victoria’s Secret, Swimsuit Illustrated and many others to his credit.

“Andrew has dated some very famous women, but he has finally found someone he can really take seriously with,” a source told The Associated Press. Life & Style.

The same source also revealed that in addition to Miller’s supermodel looks, the actor is attracted to Miller due to their strong connection.

Unfortunately, the relationship did not seem to last long.

A few months after the romance, Garfield and Miller reportedly called it quits.

“They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it’s been really hard to see each other,” a source told The Sunadding that they broke up.

However, Miller insists otherwise.

Allyssa Miller Squashes Breakup Rumors In The Best Way Possible

A report suggests that Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend Alyssa have broken up, but the model says otherwise.

Miller normally uses her Instagram page to post modeling photos and not reveal too much about her personal life.

However, he appears to have made an exception to squash rumors of a breakup with Garfield, perhaps so fans can hear it straight from his mouth.

Miller shared an image of her and Garfield posing in a car (shown above). The couple seemed to be all glamorous, about to share a kiss, or just making goofy faces for the camera.

Either way, they don’t appear to be post-spilled.

Miller accompanied the post with a caption that immediately put the rumors to rest.

“If you must gossip, at least use a cute picture. Lol love you AG,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans seemed delighted that the couple is still together and made sure to shower the post with love.

“Fuck the gossip, we love you guys,” one person replied. “OH MY GOD I LOVE YOU BOTH TOGETHER YOU ARE PERFECT,” said another user commenter.

While his personal life seems to be at a high point, so is Garfield’s professional life.

The actor is known for his movie roles, but is scheduled to appear in the true crime show “Under the Banner of Heaven” on FX.