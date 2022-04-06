Andrés Lillini reveals anger in the locker room after victory against Cruz Azul

The UNAM Cougars they ended up winning 2-1 The Blue Cross Machine in the first leg of the CONCACA Champions League SemifinalsF this Tuesday, April 5, a result that leaves the tie completely open, so the auriazul coach accepted that his team leaves with a feeling of anger for not keeping the 2-0 they had on the scoreboard.

The Argentine strategist assured that the team ended with a bitter taste when seeing the advantage they had against Cruz Azul cut short, since they did not know how to be forceful with the numerous arrivals they had.

“We leave with a bitter taste because the supremacy that we marked on the pitch was not seen in the result, we could have had a larger advantage, but we lacked forcefulness”, said the coach at the end of the first duel of the Champions League semifinal of Concacaf.

In the game held at the Ciudad Universitaria Olympic Stadium, the felines prevailed with a double that the Argentine Ignacio Dinenno achieved in the first half. In the second period he discounted the Uruguayan Cristian Tabó.

Lillini acknowledged that her team was able to extend the lead in the second period, but unlike the first 45 minutes, they lacked physical substance.

“The rival also counteracts you, but we lacked a good finish, we fell at the end to maintain at least the 2-0 we already had,” he mentioned.

The coach stressed that they must take this advantage with reservation.

“The mentality is to keep our feet on the ground because we haven’t done anything, just a one-goal lead, we outplayed the opposition but nothing more.”

In the second game of the Concacaf Champions League semifinal, the Pumas will visit Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium next Tuesday, a game in which Lillini emphasized that they should not speculate.

“We can’t play with this result; if we get behind we lose, we don’t know how to do that. We like to go forward, we have to go looking for a goal so that in Azteca we have what we have been looking for so much; the pass to the final”.

Andrés Lillini also had words of praise for the performance of his team.

“We have created many scoring chances and that leaves me with a very good feeling, it makes me very happy, because it is not easy to face and beat a rival from the Cruz Azul hierarchy”.

The Pumas arrived at this instance after eliminating Saprissa from Costa Rica in the round of 16 and New England Revolution of the United States Major League Soccer in the quarterfinals.

The felines seek to reach their fifth final of the Concacaf tournament; Of the four that have played, they won three.

