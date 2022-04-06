Amber Heard’s photo with the Volcano of Fire in the background

The American actress Amber Heard and the Spanish Eduardo Noriega have used Antigua Guatemala as a setting for the movie “In The Fire”. ç

IN CONTEXT: Amber Heard is in Guatemala to shoot a movie

Amber Heard arrived in Guatemala on March 22 to record some scenes for the film “In The Fire”, where he will share credits with the Spanish actor, Edward Noriegawho has also boasted of his stay in the city of Antigua Guatemala.

On this occasion, a photograph posted on Instagram by a page dedicated to Spanish revealed that the actors used the Fire volcanosame that will come out in the production that promises to be a total success.

The image has captivated social networks, as Hollywood celebrities appear together riding a horse and the view of the landscape is spectacular, especially since an eruption of the volcano is seen.

(Photo: Instagram/EduardoNoriegaTeam)

These are not the first images captured in Guatemala in full filming. The Just Jared medium also shared several photographs where the famous 35-year-old can be seen on location in Antigua Guatemala.

(Photo: Just Jared)

The movie “In the fire”

The film is based on a supernatural thriller from the 19th century era. Norway will bring the character to life Don Marquez.

in the plot, heard It will be the one who plays the role of a psychiatrist who will provide professional help after having suffered a great loss.