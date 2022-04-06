It’s been almost a year since those cute amphibian critters were added to Minecraft in the Caves and Cliffs update. While a lot of content has been added since then, it’s fair to say that the axolotls are still the star of the show, thanks to their sheer charm and friendliness. However, if you are here, you may be wondering what are all the different color variations of axolotl there are in minecraft. Fear not, as you are in the right place. Here is everything you need to know.

All the colors of Axolotl in Minecraft

In total, there are five Axolotl colors that can be found in Mojang’s Creative Sandbox Simulator. These are divided into common and rare types. At the time of this writing, there are four common color variants and one rare color variant.

Common

All common Axolotl color variants have the same spawn chance of around 24.98%.

Leucistic – Known as ‘Lucy’ both in her texture file and by fans, these are pink all over with a dark pink detail along her crest on her back.

Wild: They are light brown in color with a dark brown detail along their crest.

Gold – These are gold with a dark gold detail along their crest.

Cyan: They are light blue with a dark pink crest.

Strange

The rare color variant Axolotl only has a 0.083% chance of spawning, so managing to find one is like finding a needle in a haystack.

Blue – These have indigo-blue bodies and a purple crest along their back.

There you have it. We hope this has helped you to get an idea of all the different color variations of Axolotl that are in Minecraft. For more tips and guides, search for Twinfinite. Also, feel free to check out more of our Minecraft content below.

Related Posts

Minecraft content on YouTube has now surpassed 1 billion views

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update Part II is finally released to enrich its worlds

The first free seasonal adventure, Cloudy Climb, comes to Minecraft Dungeons on December 14

Minecraft reveals that “The Wild Update” will arrive in 2022; You will add mangroves, frogs and much more

Minecraft Dungeons reveals seasonal adventurers and the tower

search to get more