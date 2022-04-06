The actor will become ‘Bruno Díaz’ in the new version of the superhero for Latin America By: Elizabeth Gonzalez APR. 05. 2022

Getty Images Alfonso Herrera reveals that he will be the new Batman and Robert Pattinson?

In the midst of rumors about an alleged relationship with actress Ana de la Reguera, Alfonso Herrera surprised by revealing that he will become the new ‘Batman’ for its version in Latin America.

It was through his official Instagram account that the exRBD shared the announcement with emotion, where he also revealed that the project will be named ‘Batman Unearthed’.

And Robert Pattinson?

However, the actor’s work will not see the light on the big screen as it did. Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck or Christian Bale but through a podcast, well Alfonso Herrera will only lend his voice to ‘Bruno Díaz’, also known as ‘Bruce Wayne’.

“Batman is one of the most interesting characters in the history of comics and the DC Universe. Giving a voice to this complex superhero and from the hand of great allies such as Fábula, Spotify, Warner Bros., DC and hari-sama It is a great challenge”, said the actor in a press release.

While later, Alfonso Herrera He invited his followers and all fans of ‘Batman’ to follow the sound story, where he will be surrounded by great film and television colleagues.

“(It’s) a great opportunity to work with great fellow actors reinterpreting this story and creating something very much our own. It’s an invitation to the public to immerse themselves in this sound universe of Gotham City“, he finished.