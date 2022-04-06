Alfonso Herrera is the new Batman

This 2022 is the year of Batman. In the cinema we got ‘The Batman’ with Robert Pattinson, in animation there is the story of The League of Super Pets, with the voice of Keanu Reeves. And this April 5 it is confirmed that Alfonso Herrera (Rebelde, Sense 8, Ozark) will play Bruce Wayne for Spotify’s audible series.

The project is called batman unearthed, a series in podcast format produced by the streaming giant together with DC Comics. “Through our extraordinary partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, we have the unique opportunity to usher in a new era of DC’s universally beloved superheroes through the world of audio, voiced by an all-star cast. podcasting has never been more apparent than with David Goyer’s chilling soundscape masterpiece telling the momentous story of Bruce Wayne (Bruno Diaz),’ explains Spotify on its blog.

The series is written by the executive producer and writer of Batman startsDavid S. Goyer.

Alfonso Herrera’s character will be Bruce Wayne. Here a new journey through the depths of his mind will be shown. In addition, a series of dark twists with various classic supervillains will be introduced. The trailer also announces Ana Brenda Contreras and Zuria Vega.

“David Goyer, this incredible cast and the entire team at Batman Unburied have created a Batman experience that takes the narrative podcast medium to new levels, thanks to how compelling a Batman story can be,” said Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President of Alternative Programming of Warner Bros. The premiere will be on May 3. It will also have its own adaptations for Italian, Portuguese, French, German, Indonesian, Hindi and Japanese.