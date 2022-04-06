Alejandro Speitzer, Vin Diesel and other actors who have incorporated skirts into their wardrobe and red carpets

Skirts have never been so fashionable among actors, so much so that Alejandro Speitzer, Vin Diesel and other big screen stars don’t hesitate for a second to incorporate them into their wardrobe and, of course, use them on red carpets.

The new star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Oscar Isaac, appeared at the premiere of Moon Knightexclusive Disney Plus series, wearing a gray skirt accompanied by a jacket of the same tone and black boots. This stole the looks of locals and strangers, but it turned out to be a success. This reminds us of all the actors who also decided to incorporate skirts into their wardrobe and use them on red carpets or any glamorous event, there are many examples: Alejandro Speitzer or Vin Diesel are proof of this. Now make yourself comfortable that we are going to show you other celebrities wearing this garment with class that is no longer linked to only one sex.

Alexander Speitzer

“We live in a society in which men are encouraged to distance themselves from their feminine side. For me this was a form of free expression”mentioned Alexander Speitzer in an interview with BADHOMBRE magazine while posing with various outfits in a 2020 photo shoot.

Vin Diesel

The leader of the Fast and Furious family, Vin Diesel, decided to surprise her fans in 2003, when she appeared at the MTV Europe Music Awards in a black leather skirt that matched her boots. Even an actor like Vin who often plays rough subjects on the big screen has shown his taste for these clothes.

oscar isaac

“We could call it a skirt, a kilt is for the highlanders [Irlanda y Nueva Zelanda]. I’m only wearing a skirt tonight and I don’t think it’s the weirdest thing anyone can wear.”said oscar isaac during the premiere of Moon Knight when he was questioned about his look. And if you’re a big fan of the Guatemalan actor, you’ll surely remember that this isn’t the first time he’s worn a skirt.

Ezra Miller

“I don’t identify as anything, fuck that. I don’t identify as a man, I don’t identify as a woman. I barely identify as a human.”Ezra Miller mentioned in an interview with The Hollwyood Reporter, where he revealed that he considers himself non-binary. And since then we have seen him more often pose with skirts, dresses, heels, pants and whatever he feels comfortable with.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles has taken fashion to the next level when it comes to finding outfits to surprise his fans and most importantly, to play with clothes, as he said in an interview with Vogue in 2020: “You really enjoy playing with clothes. I’ve never thought too much about what it means, it just becomes a larger part of creating something.”