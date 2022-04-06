Alec Baldwin’s wife shows the baby bump of her baby number 7

the proud Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomaswife alec baldwinrecently shared the news of her new pregnancy, with which she will become the mother of her son number 7. The actor, also excited that his family continues to grow, always opted to have a large family, and boy is he succeeding! .

(Hilaria and Alec Baldwin/AP)

After announcing the sweet news with a family video, Hilaria Baldwinwho works as a yoga instructor, posted a video on social networks to show off how her belly has grown.

alec baldwin and hilarious They are already parents of María Lucía Victoria, 13 months old, who was born through surrogacy; Carmen Gabriela, eight years old, Rafael Thomas, six; Leonardo Ángel Charles, five years old; Romeo Alejandro David, three years old, and Eduardo, 18 months old.

(The large family of Alec Baldwin and his wife / AFP)

“It’s starting to sprout,” actor Alec Baldwin’s wife wrote about the image posted on Instagram.

For this special moment, Hilaria Baldwin wore a long-sleeved navy blue dress and very discreet jewelry.

The most recent occasion that we were able to see the complete family of alec baldwinex-husband of Kim Basinger, was when they attended the premiere of the family film “Boss Baby: Family Business”, in June of last year, which they attended characterized as the little ‘boss baby’.

The actor, who has starred in several films such as “It’s complicated”, alongside Meryl Streep, has been at the center of controversy several times: for the fatal accident against the photographer Halyna Hutchins, because the prop gun he used was loaded ; because his wife claimed that she was Spanish by birth and the truth was discovered; for trolling on Twitter and then his resignation from this social network.