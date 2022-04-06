After Just A Few Months Of Dating, Justin Long Claims Kate Bosworth Is “The One”

ads

It’s been *a long* time coming, but it looks like actor Justin Long has finally found the one.

In December 2021, the Dodgeball star confirmed that he was taken. During an episode of his podcast Life Is Short With Justin Long, Justin revealed that he was dating actress Kate Bosworth, who had announced her divorce from her ex-husband Michael Polish just a few months earlier.

Now, fast-forward five months to April 2022, and Justin is already claiming that Kate is “the one.”

During an appearance on Bachelor alum Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files, Justin revealed how he knew it was time to find a serious partner. “I got to a place where… I was comfortable with myself, I was ready to be, I didn’t know it at the time, but I was ready for one,” he said. “And the one I had known… I had found.”

Wow, steamy! Congratulations to Justin on his new relationship! But besides Kate, who else has Justin been with in Hollywood? Read on for a rundown of his past relationships.

Justin Long and Drew Barrymore dated on and off between 2007 and 2010. Source: Getty Images

Justin’s most public relationship was with actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore. The couple, who started dating after meeting on the set of He’s Just Not That Into You, were together from 2007 to 2010. However, there were a few breaks in between.

Despite not working out romantically in the end, Justin still thinks very highly of Drew. A decade later, he confirmed that they’re still in touch, telling Us Weekly, “I love Drew.”

Justin Long reportedly dated Kirsten Dunst in 2008. Source: Getty Images

Remember how we mentioned that Justin and Drew’s relationship was a little rocky? Well, during one of the periods when they weren’t together, rumors linked Justin with Kirsten Dunst. In 2008, the couple was seen having lunch at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail.

Justin Long and Amanda Seyfried dated for two years. Source: Getty Images

The Dropout star began dating Justin in the summer of 2013. As she previously told Vogue, her sense of humor turned her on a lot. But in September 2015, it became known that they had ended.

A source told People at the time, “They both worked really hard to make it work because they each wanted to eventually have a family, but ultimately they weren’t compatible and decided to split up. They are still on good terms and are friends.”

Justin Long reportedly dated CHVRCHES singer Lauren Mayberry from 2016 to 2018. Source: Getty Images

According to various outlets including Nicki Swift, Justin dated CHVRCHES singer Lauren Mayberry from 2016 to 2018. What was that relationship like? Well, apparently it’s not great. In 2018, Lauren told Lenny Letter that they never really dated and were really just friends the whole time. Oh!

And so, we have browsed the list of Justin’s ex-girlfriends. In addition to the women mentioned above, Justin was also briefly linked to French model and actress Olga Kurylenko in 2003, Empire alum Kaitlin Doubleday (from 2005 to 2007), and Nikita alum Maggie Q in 2007.

