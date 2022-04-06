AEW star calls Edge’s new stable in WWE a copy

During the WrestleMania Sunday broadcast, Edge faced AJ Styles in a singles match. In the final moments, Damian Priest made an appearance with a darker look and Edge took the opportunity to knock out AJ Styles for the victory.

Although it was taken for granted that Edge and Damian Priest had hinted at the creation of a new stable, both made an appearance on Monday Night Raw to confirm the news. On this occasion, they also received a visit from AJ Styles, who ended up knocked out again in the center of the ring.

This union has not sat very well with some people in All Elite Wrestling due to the Edge’s similarities to the group House of Black, formed by the fighters Brody King, Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews, a group that also has a mystical air. Own Brody King responded to a WWE on FOX postwhere fans were asked what Edge’s new stable should be called, with the following message on Twitter: “When you order House of Black on Wish.com.”

Possible new members

While waiting for it to receive a new name, the Edge and Damian Priest group could be completed with the arrival of new members. It is rumored that rhea ripley would be one of the new additions. The Raw fighter reacted negatively to her loss in the Women’s Tag Team Championship match and left Liv Morgan alone in the ring. That could be her first step in her character change.

The other fighter who could join the group is Tommaso Ciampa. He bid farewell to the NXT crowd after losing to Tony D’Angelo at NXT Stand & Deliver.

