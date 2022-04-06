Adrian Brody Reveals Jack Nicholson Tried To Boycott 2003 Oscars Over Iraq War

anyone who knows Jack Nicholson figure He knows that, in addition to being a great actor, he has always been a very peculiar guy on and off camera. The amusing anecdotes of him are counted by thousands and without leaving anyone indifferent, they make it clear that he is made of another paste. What we didn’t know is the attempted boycott that he wanted to carry out at the 75th edition of the Oscar Awards, due to his disagreement with the war that the United States maintained in Iraq. The data was provided by the actor Adrian Brody in an interview for the Sunday Times (via Yahoo).

The actor remembered his victory in the 2003 oscarswhen he won the statuette for Best Actor for his role in The pianist. That year, red carpet night was held on March 23, just four days after The United States began its invasion of Iraq.. Much of Hollywood was uniformly opposed to the conflict, and the entry of the US military into the Middle Eastern country cast a shadow of dismay over the ceremony. Now, we know that the event could have turned out much worse, since Nicholson came close to boycotting the show.

Before the gala, the actor from The Shining summoned the rest of the nominees for Best Actor to his house. That year, in addition to Brody and Nicholson, Michael Caine, Daniel Day Lewis and Nicolas Cage competed to be the Best Actor of the year. That’s when, according to Brody, they drank whiskey and smoked, while discussing what they could do to show their solidarity with the Iraqi people. Finally the host asked the rest of his companions not to attend the ceremony. It was at that moment, when Brody refused to participate in that protestsince the rest already had a statuette and for him, it was the first time he could win the award.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m going. I have to show up. My parents are coming. This doesn’t happen too often, I know all of you non-winners. You can sit down, but I can’t.” pointed to the Sunday Times, which would ultimately win the Oscar that year.

Adrian Brody went up on stage to collect the award, an act that he took advantage of to deliver a speech in which regretted the war period in which they found themselves: “I am filled with a lot of sadness tonight because I am accepting an award at a very strange time. My experience making this film made me acutely aware of the sadness and dehumanization of people in times of war and the repercussions of war.”