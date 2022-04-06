Adam Sandler signs for Valencia CF at the hands of Enrique Arce, Arturito from La Casa de Papel. The well-known actor did not hesitate to dress as black and white when he had the opportunity

Valencia CF has made a second high-profile signing with the Copa del Rey final in mind. After the announcement of Piojo, he is now the well-known actor Adam Sandler, who has recently put on the elastic of the Valencia CF. In this way, the American actor, screenwriter and producer has joined the great Valencian family and does so with another distinguished figure such as Arturito, or what is the same, Henry Arc. Without a doubt, the Valencian actor and his international projection, especially after his starring role in the series The Money Heistis a value.

Adam Sandler is a face well known internationally for her countless comedic roles such as Cool Dad, Mr. Deeds, This Body Isn’t Mine!, 50 First Dates, Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo, Zohan: License to Groom, Big Boys, Go With It, Jack and His Twin, The Do-Over or Criminals on the high seas.

Adam Sandler and Enrique Arce

The Valencian actor Enrique Arce explained on his social networks how he has infected Sandler with Valencianism during his work stay in Paris, thus adding new support for the black and white team at a key moment of the season. 2I have always liked to take my Valencian identity and my Valencianism wherever I go in the world and make others participate in the Valencianist feeling. In this case, together with my partner and friend, the legendary Adam Sandler, one of the most genuine, humble and generous guys I’ve met in my entire professional career, on the last day of filming our movie #murdermystery2. Thank you for joining the Valencian family by wearing our shirt, friend!!!”