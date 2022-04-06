actors who would make a beautiful couple but are just friends

The duo that starred in Titanic is the perfect example of an off-set friendship. These are the celebs we’d love to see together!

When the chemistry It crosses the screen, there is no way to ignore it. This has been demonstrated, throughout the history of cinema, by hundreds of actors who have had to interpret couples. While for some it was just a work relationship, for many others it became a true love story that continued off the set. But what about those who they are just friends? Here we review couples in the best style Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet.

+ Actors who would make a beautiful couple

– Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan

While Timothee Chalamet he is 26 years old, saoirse ronan is about to turn 28. Their small age difference has led them to share more than one project together, as is the case with Lady Bird, Little Women and The French Dispatch. And although they have shown iconic romances on screen, such as Jo March’s with Laurie, the truth is that they are just good friends who respect each other and have a lot of fun behind the scenes.

-Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson

More than friends, best friends: Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson They gained massive popularity when they played Captain America and Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But their friendship began much earlier: they participated in Perfect Score in 2004 and diary of a nanny in 2007. “Scarlett is one of my oldest friends. It is nice to have someone to turn to in this industry, someone close to you who also understands the experience you are living.”, Evans pointed out, years ago at a fan event.

-Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

starred A Star is Born in 2018 and fell in love with all viewers. We talk about Bradley Cooper and Lady Gagawho knew how to carry out the film that later led them to interpret the song shallow at the 2019 Oscar Awards. Their looks started rumors of a romance, but the actor denied it in dialogue with The Hollywood Reporter. And he maintained: “She is terribly charismatic and beautiful. When I met her, I thought, ‘I can’t let this opportunity pass me by.‘”.

-Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore

The best of my weddings, as if it were the first time and Honeymoon as a family were starred by an iconic duo: Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Although more than once they were romantically linked, in reality, they are very good friends and she maintains an excellent relationship with Jackie Sandler, the interpreter’s wife. He himself maintained in his speech at the Uncut Gems awards: “I’m glad we met, and I’m glad I did it all. We will always make our movies together”.