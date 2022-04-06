Actor Alfredo Adame called a press conference and ended in a strong fight – People – Culture

The Mexican actor Alfredo Adame, remembered for his participation in novels such as “Sortilegio” and “When I fall in love”, this time he starred in an embarrassing fightin the middle of a press conference, with Manuel Montalvo, Carlos Trejo’s lawyer.

This April 5, Adame summoned several journalists to tell them about his new projects. However, in the middle of the meeting, Montalvo broke in, who called him out for not attending “the fight of the century”, a public confrontation that the actor would have agreed with Trejo, also known as “the ghostbuster”, in 2019.

“The tracalero was you, the one who did not show up was youShouted Trejo’s agent at the press conference. Words that the actor did not like, who pounced on the man.

“You’re a pig just like your boss… You’re a pig“, defended the protagonist of ‘I do not believe in men’.

Although at first the attendees managed to prevent the two parties from attacking each other, the atmosphere grew heated and Adame began to slap and kick the lawyer, who did not stay still either.

In the middle of the struggle, the actor became entangled with a chair and fell to the floor. Then, after getting up, he tried to hit Montalvo again, but he fell again.

#LordBicycleKicks Carlos Trejo’s lawyer appeared at Alfredo Adame’s press conference and claimed that he was the one who did not show up for the fight. Moments later they launched into blows.

Miyagi’s good student.

📹 Alejandra Chavarria. pic.twitter.com/zIu6vCexfa – David Álvarez Jiménez (@DavidAlvarezJi2) April 5, 2022

The fact, which went viral on social networks, provoked the ridicule of Internet userswho stressed that it is not the first time that the actor solves his problems with blows.

This is a special technique that Alfredo Adame learned from a turtle.

It has never worked for him to win a fight but he already dominates it, respect. pic.twitter.com/Hp4IJlIvrH — Arcz (@xArcz10x) April 5, 2022

But what was the reason for the fight? According to ‘Univisión’, the problems between Alfredo Adame and Carlos Trejo are not new, they date back more than 10 years, however it is not clear why they do not get along.

Some point out that the fissures in the relationship began when they both worked on morning shows on different channels, which would have led to a fight over ratings. But the truth is that, for several years, the accusations and accusations of part and part are frequent.

