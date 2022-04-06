Academy of the Oscars will discuss the case of Will Smith on Friday

AFP

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the United States announced that it will meet this Friday to discuss possible sanctions against Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock, toadvancing the date originally planned by ten days.

The body in charge of the Oscar awards advanced the meeting for procedural reasons. Expel or suspend the protagonist of King Richard: A Winning Family required to give response time, but since Smith resigned from the Academy last week, this is no longer necessary.

“It is in the best interest of everyone involved that this is handled in a timely manner,” Academy President David Rubin said in a letter to board members Wednesday.

Will Smith resigned from the Academy on Fridayfive days after assaulting comedian Chris Rock during the awards show Oscar, broadcast live.

The 53-year-old actor later stated that his actions, which overshadowed Hollywood’s biggest gala, they had been “impressive, painful and inexcusable”.

Those present at the Dolby Theater watched in awe as Smith walked onto the stage to slap Rock in the face. after the comedian made a joke about the shaved head of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Pinkett Smith has alopecia, a condition that causes massive hair loss.

Half an hour after the attack, Smith received the Oscar for best actor for his role in King Richard: A Winning Family, which chronicles the family journey of sisters Venus and Serena Williams to become tennis stars.

The fifth black man to win the highest recognition for an actor could have been expelled from the Academy but by resigning this possibility was discarded.

“I am resigning membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept whatever consequences the board deems appropriate.”

Will Smith take away the Oscar?

Some people have called for the Oscar to be taken away from him, but that is considered unlikely given that men like Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski, involved in sex scandalsThey kept their prizes.

Traditionally the winner for best actor is invited the following year to present the category at the Oscar ceremony.

“I hope the Academy invites me back,” Smith said as he accepted his statuette at the gala.

Kenny Rock, brother of Chris Rock, told Los Angeles Times that Smith “denigrated” the comedian “in front of millions of viewers watching the show.”

