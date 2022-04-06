A new Mark Wahlberg movie could include a biopic of a Boston sports legend ‘in the near future’

Mark Wahlberg has taken his notoriety to another level with his film career after becoming famous for leading the musical group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch and modeling for Calvin Klein. One of Wahlberg’s first films came in the Oscar-nominated boogie nights alongside Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, John C. Reilly and others, and has barely paused since.

Wahlberg broke a cardinal rule in financing his latest film, father stu, in which he plays a boxer turned priest. It’s not the first time he’s played an athletic character in a film with sports ties, and Wahlberg teased a major role in a possible sports biopic while he was promoting father stu.

Wahlberg teases Bill Belichick biopic ‘in the near future’

Wahlberg has acted in dozens of films since making his big screen debut in a small role in 1994. renaissance man. Taking time off is not in your DNA. So it’s no wonder he teased a possible new project while promoting father stu.

At an April 5, 2002 screening, Wahlberg teased a Bill Belichick biopic coming “in the near future,” according to CBS Boston affiliate WBZ. He previously told WBZ that he hoped to star in a Tom Brady movie, first saying that he could play Brady’s uncle before saying that he would love to play Belichick. The initial comments came shortly after Brady’s brief retirement in 2022. Now, it looks like a Bill Belichick movie could be a real possibility, at least according to Wahlberg.

Belichick and Brady formed the longtime coaching and quarterback duo that brought unprecedented success in the NFL to the New England Patriots. As a native of Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, Wahlberg has a deep understanding of the team’s history and would absolutely crush it like Belichick.

If Belichick’s film does come to pass, it wouldn’t be the first sports movie of Wahlberg’s career.

Other Wahlberg films focus on sports and athletes.

Wahlberg plays an unsuccessful boxer who enters the priesthood in father stu. The film focuses less on boxing and more on drama, but Wahlberg does have some sports movies on his resume.

He played the title role in 2006. Invinciblewhich tells the true story of Vince Papale, who attended a tryout and earned a spot on the Philadelphia Eagles roster.

Wahlberg played boxer Micky Ward in The fighter, which garnered critical acclaim and Academy Awards as a supporting actor for Christian Bale and Melissa Leo. He also lost $500,000 for playing the role, as he spent personal money to pay for trainers who made his boxing moves look as real as possible.

If Wahlberg plans to dress like Belichick, he needs to find some time in his schedule first.

He has other projects in the works before he can think of a Belichick movie.

Getting Wahlberg to work on a Belichick or Brady movie won’t be as easy as snapping your fingers. In addition to scouting locations, completing a script and casting, Wahlberg needs to find time in his schedule to make the film.

According to his IMDb page, Wahlberg is currently filming Our man in jersey with Halle Berry, and has signed on to play Steve Austin in The six billion dollar man, which is in pre-production. Wahlberg serves as a producer on both films, and also has upcoming producing credits on Julius Caesar’s origin story. the roman and an untitled basketball movie.

Walhberg’s work as an actor and producer gives him a great heritage

Most of Walhberg’s entertainment career includes movie roles or producing credits, including The fighter and HBO shows like basketball players, boardwalk empireand Entourage. There is a lot of money to be made in front of the camera. and behind the scenes, and Wahlberg’s net worth proves it.

The entire Wahlberg clan makes money in the entertainment industry, including older brothers Donnie and Paul thanks to the restaurant/reality show. burgersbut Mark takes it to another level.

Mark Wahlberg’s net worth is estimated at $300 million, compared to Donnie’s $25 million. Mark also beats his older brother when it comes to winning entertainment awards.

