10 couples who got married in Las Vegas

There is no doubt that Las Vegas is the city of sin this due to the many existing casinos and the great bohemia that this implies, however, it is also a place that for many people, whether they are celebrities or not, after a few too many drinks, they choose as a place to get married.

Next, we leave you some famous couples that They decided to get married in Las Vegas.

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker : 10 celebrity couples who got married in Las Vegas

As we told you, Las Vegas, located in the state of Nevada, United States, is known as the city of sin. But it’s also known as the city of love.

In the Grammy Awards 2022, Travis Barker joined onstage with Lenny Kravitz and HER to play one of the artist’s songs. But then the news caused great fury that the Blink 182 drummer later married his famous girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

Although it later became known that the wedding was not within the legal frameworkdid cause great controversy for having done it in a city where several celebrities, after a party night and debaucherythey decide to immortalize their love there.

Even the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians acknowledged that this happened after a “epic night” and “some tequila.”

This whole situation brought to mind the decision of several other celebrities who have married in the so-called city of sin.

David Harbor and Lily Allen

The couple secretly married an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas in 2020 and announced it with a photo posted on the Stranger Things actor’s Instagram.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley – Celebrities who got married in Las Vegas

This couple met as teenagers and ended up getting married in 1989 when the singer secretly traveled to Las Vegas during a New Jersey tour stop. They are still together and already have 4 children!

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

The princess of pop married in Las Vegas in 2004 with a childhood friend, but they did not last more than two days together. Since their marriage was annulled 55 hours later.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore – Celebrities who got married in Las Vegas

The two began dating in 1987, after meeting at a premiere, and married a few months later in Las Vegas.

As Moore has told on occasion, she became pregnant that night. From there she was born her first daughter, Rumer (1988) and later two more, Scout (1991) and Tallulah (1994). The marriage lasted just over a decade, because they announced their separation in 1998 and divorced in 2000.

George Clooney and Talia Balsam

According to Vanity Fair, Balsam and Clooney met while co-starring in a “local play” in 1984. She broke up with him, they got back together, and he proposed, with the relationship culminating in a Las Vegas wedding in 1989, and to which it ended in a divorce in 1992.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton – Celebrities who got married in Las Vegas

They were married in 2000, having previously met on the set of Out of Control (1999). They divorced two years later.

Cher and Gregg Allman

They married in 1975, and had a son, Elijah Blue. Despite everything, they divorced in 1978.

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon – Celebrities who got married in Las Vegas

The Baywatch star was married in Las Vegas in 2007 to a man famous for starring in a pornographic video with socialite Paris Hilton. This after a performance by the actress at the Planet Hollywood casino, and at an event attended by about 60 guests.

The marriage was annulled a year later.

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike

Nicolas and Erika got married in 2019 and annulled their marriage four days later.