Will Smith: how much is the actor’s fortune | FAME

How much money does Will Smith have? This is one of the questions that the public is asking after the actor of “I’m legend” and Oscar winner beat Chris Rock on a night that no one in the film industry will ever forget. Although he already apologized for his behavior At the gala of the year 2022, the American actor continues to be in the spotlight and the comments about him only grow, especially those related to his family and heritage.

The recent gala of the golden statuettes was summed up in a single fact: the slap that Will Smith gave to Chris Rockwho was about to present an award and made a “joke” about Jada Pinkett Smithwho suffers from alopecia and has a very short hairstyle, almost shaved.

“Jada, I can’t wait for GI Jane 2″said Rock, alluding to the shaved Demi Moore in the 1997 film, which was not taken well by the remembered protagonist of “The prince of rap in Bel-Air”.

After the event, Will received his first Oscar for Best Actor for his work on “king richard”. In his speech, he apologized to the public and later did the same on his social networks. Later, he resigned from the Hollywood Academy. Thus, the interpreter is still in the eye of the storm and many have wondered how much his heritage is and if it has been affected by recent events.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT WILL SMITH’S FORTUNE?

The will smith fortune amounts to approximately $350 millionaccording to the estimates of Celebrity Net Worth, a portal specialized in calculating the wealth of celebrities, actors and other important figures in the economic field.

His money has grown, above all, because of what he receives due to “The Prince of rap”. For this well-remembered series, he has earned $40 million annually. In addition, for “king richard”, The interpreter not only received an Oscar but also 40 million dollars. Similarly, 35 million for “Bright” from Netflix.

has also won $80 million for “Men in Black 3″; 28 million for “I, Robot” and 25 million for “I’m legend”. A year, according to the aforementioned portal, he has a profit between 40 and 80 million dollars.

In addition, its heritage is also made up of the ten properties that he has, together, with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, in the United States, for which they have disbursed several million dollars.

It cannot be ruled out that the scandal at the Oscars could affect his income by not being able to be part of new films, but his current fortune would still be one of the highest in Hollywood.

HOW DID WILL SMITH THANK HIS FIRST OSCAR?

On the other hand, after a close competition, actor Will Smith won the Oscar in the Best Actor category for his work in “King Richard.” After being announced as the winner, he gave an emotional speech of thanks.

“Richard Williams was a very brave man, a defender of his family. At this point in my life, I am overwhelmed by what God is asking me to do and be in this world. (…) I know that this I know that by doing what we do, you must be able to accept abuse, that people talk crazy things about you in this business, you must have people who disrespect you, you must smile and act as if everything was OK, but Richard Williams told me, at your highest is when you have to be careful because that’s when the devil comes.” said the actor through tears upon receiving the award.

THE ACADEMY IS PRONOUNCED BY INCIDENT BETWEEN CHRIS ROCK AND WILL SMITH

Through his Twitter account, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spoke out about Will Smith’s attack on presenter Chris Rock at the last edition of the Oscars.

According to its publication, the Academy “does not condone any form of violence” although avoiding referring to the specific incident.

WILL SMITH ON INSTAGRAM

Will Smith: “It is unfair to assign responsibility for your happiness to someone else”

NETFLIX AND SONY STOP MOVIES WITH WILL SMITH

Despite being considered the best actor of the year for “The Williams Method”, his resignation from the Academy and the bad image generated by the attack were added to the suspension of two productions that had Will Smith as the protagonist.

Fast and Loose

The tape was one of Netflix’s most important bets and was supposed to start filming in August. However, a week before the 2022 Oscars, director David Leitch stepped down as director to focus on Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling.

bad boys 4

The film is a continuation of Bad Boys For Life, the film released in 2020 and reviving the Two Rebel Police franchise that began in 2005 and had its sequel in 2003. MORE DETAILS HERE