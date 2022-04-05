Will BTS have a collaboration with Ariana Grande? This is what we know | bangtan | K pop | idol | TDEX | | ANSWERS

btsthe South Korean boy band from k pop, has achieved worldwide recognition, which has led them to collaborate with different artists throughout their career. The next possible future collaboration most anticipated by ARMY would be from the hand of the American singer, Ariana Grande. One of Bangtan’s recent collaborations was with the British band, Coldplay, which was a hit with fans.

On the other hand, another open rumor within the field of musical collaborations is an alleged theme in conjunction with Snoop Dogg, the rapper would have made official a new material in collaboration with the Bangtan boys, however; Big Hit has not yet had an official statement.

How did the rumors of a possible collaboration with Ariana Grande come about? We tell you all the details in the following paragraph:

BTS Ft. Ariana Grande

All the commotion on the subject of a future collaboration between BTS and Ariana Grande began because Tommy Brown, one of the singer’s producers, shared a photo on his Instagram account with a purple background and what is most surprising is the company. In the photo, Brown poses with the Bangtan production team.

At the bottom of the photo, Tommy Brown writes: “If you know, keep it a secret”

This simple photo and those involved would have given suspicion to the fans of both artists because their work teams would be collaborating on new protectl