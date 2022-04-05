The Batman (2021), a film starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, has been praised by both critics and fans of the DC Comics hero, making it a success since its first weekend at the box office ( with more than 248 million dollars). The film has currently surpassed the international collection of La Liga de la Justicia (2017), reporting $700 million globally, according to data from Collider.

After 21 days leading the international box office, the director of the film published on his Twitter account a “Who has the last laugh?” with an image of Barry Keoghan characterized as the Joker. In the same way, Reeves placed the link rataalada.com, where after completing the riddle, a deleted scene from the film was released, in which Batman is shown interacting with ‘El Guasón’ (the character’s Spanish name) inside Arkham.

Although the scene was liked by many, many others began to comment on digital networks questioning the decision to use the Joker as the “eternal Batman villain” in film projects, since he was played by Jack Nicholson in 1989, and later He appeared played by other actors in The Dark Knight (2008), The Suicide Squad (2016), and finally in his own film Joker (2019).

Why have so many versions of the Joker been made in the movies?

Part of the success of the character is due to the performance of Heath Ledger in the Christopher Nolan saga, which gave rise to a historic event: the actor won the Oscar for best supporting actor in 2009, and although the award was won in a posthumous, represented the First Academy Award for a Superhero Movie.

From that moment on, ‘The Joker’ became one of the most recognized DC characters worldwide, seeing himself as a synonym of success. Unfortunately for Warner, the version of Jared Leto seen in The Suicide Squad was not to the public’s liking, betting on Joaquin Phoenix to redeem the character in the character’s solo film, which despite having received 68% approval in Rotten Tomatoesthe public disagreed and gave it a score of 88%.

After the success of Joker (a film that grossed more than 1,000 million dollars) it was speculated that the version of Phoenix would be the same one that would appear in The Batman, however now it is absolutely known that this is not the case, because in addition to being played by a A different actor, Keoghan’s characterization shows a unique design, with his face disfigured.

The history of the Joker in The Batman

During an interview with the magazine VarietyMatt Reeves stated that this version of the Joker is different from the rest, with a degenerative disease that prevents him from stopping smiling, where it is not limited to the story in which his face comes into contact with acid, nor similar to the mystery that surrounds Nolan’s version of the Joker’s scars.

Who gets the last laugh? experience #TheBatman all over again, only in theaters. Tag who you’re taking below 👇 pic.twitter.com/cxcfGvhNCe — TheBatman (@TheBatman) March 25, 2022

Because the scene did not appear in the final cut of the film, it is still uncertain if the character’s design will change in future appearances, although it seems that Reeves will continue betting on the face full of scars and little hair to give a more chilling appearance. . On the other hand, the director hinted that the character will return soon and could have a “space in Arkham, possibly for HBO Max.” @worldwide