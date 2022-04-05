What to do in April 2022: Coldplay, The Killers, International Horse Fair and more events for this month

ANDhe month of April It is one of those marked on the calendar of all people in Mexico as it has one of the longest school vacation periods: the Holy Week.

Dates that many people search for leave Mexico City to get to know the interior of the republic, but there are also multiple movie premieres and concerts to have scheduled on the calendar.

Movie releases in April 2022

April 7 | Sonic 2: The Movie. Luisito Communicates he voices the character in the sequel.

April 7 | And how is he? Omar Chaparro and Zuria Vega and Mauricio Ochmann Ochmann star in this comedy about a love triangle.

April 7 | desperate. Naomi Watts is the protagonist of the film, in which she receives a threatening call from an active shooter who could be her son.

April 7 | Delicious. A proposal from French cinema, set at the time of the French Revolution with cooking as its theme.

April 14 | Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. The new film in the Harry Potter saga, with a cast that includes Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen.

April 14 | The devil in the mirror. The horror film proposal, directed by Matthew Whedon.

April 20 | Seventeen Power of Love: The MovieThe first film of Seventeen, the K-Pop artist.

April 21 | the lost city. An action comedy with Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Channing Tatun and Daniel Radcliffe in the cast

April 21 | I can’t without you. With Mauricio Ochmann, Maite Perroni and Alfonso Bassave in the cast.

April 21 | the book of love. Sam Claflin and Vernica Echegui star in this Mexican film.

April 21 | Without scape. A thriller set in Russia, where a visit to an Escape Room turns into a real survival situation.

April 21 | king: homecoming. Animated film that tells how a trafficked loon puppy escapes at an airport and receives the help of a family to return to Africa.

April 29 | the weight of talent. Nicolas Cage stars as Nicolas Cage in this comedy, for which he shares credit with Neil Patrick Harris and Pedro Pascal.

April 29 | C’Mon C’Mon: always ahead. Cast: Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman and Joaquin Phoenix

Concerts for the month of April in CDMX

Coldplay | April 6 and 7 | The last two of the band’s four dates at the Foro Sol.

The Killers | On April 29, they present at the Foro Sol, after two concerts in Monterrey, on April 26 and 27, at the Arena Monterrey.

Enanitos Verdes | April 29 | The National Auditorium opens its doors to the Argentine band.

You will not like it | April 30 | Pepsi Center

Fairs and festivals for the month of April in Mexico

San Marco Fair | Aguascalientes. One of the most traditional in the whole country will be held April 16 to May 8.

Horse Fair | Texcoco. From April 1 to 24, just a few kilometers from CDMX, the fair will be held, which also has a palenque with artists such as Bronco, Los Angeles Azules, María José, Alejandro Fernández, La Arrolladora and Julin Álvarez.

National Fair | Monterey. From April 7 to 24, in the Sultana del Norte, the event will be held with mechanical games, gastronomy and crafts.

Lzaro Cárdenas Party Expo | Lzaro Cárdenas, Michoacán. From April 11 to May 1 in the municipality of that name in Michoacán. Bronco, Mi Banda El Mexicano and El Gran Silencio are among the billboard of presentations.

Puebla Fair | Puebla. On April 28 it begins at the fairgrounds of the capital of Puebla.