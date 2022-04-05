What are the characteristics of the most attractive people?

The romantic conquest continues to be one of the great mysteries of humanity, and even more so in the midst of technological advances, the apps dating like Tinder, polyamory, distance, popular frienzone (friend zone), or open relationships. But there is something that never changes: the chemistry between two people (the word itself says it, chemistry) is still pure science.

For this reason, the magazine Business Insider has gathered various recent scientific research on the attraction between men and women, and the result is a decalogue of very interesting tips.

Undoubtedly, great news for shy people, less sociable and those who find this fundamental part of being human difficult: love.

show mature

Do they like older? It’s what some experts call the George Clooney effect: women are more attracted to men older than themselves when they reach economic independence.

Other studies relate it to power: if they perceive that the standard of living is higher (an expensive car, a luxurious house), so will be the level of attraction.

Be nice

When 100 respondents were shown pictures of men and women, they confessed that they found people with kind features more attractive.

It receives the name of halo effect: a single feature is enough for someone to form a complete portrait of the person.

Grow a beard (several days)

If a woman is given a choice between several men based solely on his shave and facial hair, she will most likely go with the one with the stubble.

Work the body (but not much)

It has to do with fertility and evolution. Women prefer muscular men for short-term relationships and wiry men for long-term ones.

Enhance sense of humor

This is not a myth: if the conqueror makes the person he likes laugh, it will be easier for the connection to prosper.

However, it is somewhat more relevant for women than for men; they place more importance on their own ability (or lack thereof) to display their sense of humor.

talk about feelings

An Australian investigation of speed dating yielded a curious result: men who show emotional intelligence, who are able to accept their feelings and talk about them, are more attractive.

Smell good

Although it sounds pretty obvious. Fragrance and body odor can awaken even hidden instincts in a crush.

In addition, using intense perfumes and deodorants will make people feel more attractive and confident.

Take care of body language

Being expressive and showing that you trust your body language is also an advantage when it comes to dating.

According to a study based on profile images of dating, women prefer expansive postures, such as opening their arms or reaching to pick something up. Therefore, it is recommended not to cross your arms.

Be positive and confident

If you enhance the positive, confident, assertive and proud side of your achievements, you will earn a lot of points.

show solidarity

Dress in bright colors

According to a 2010 study with participants from different countries, women prefer men to wear red.

Have a pet

It is a trait that humanizes even men perceived as tougher.

Pets bring out the best in each person, their most tender facet and their love for nature.

