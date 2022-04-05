Wearing biker shorts, Camila Cabello does a medicine ball routine

Camila Hair is ready for the release -on April 8- of her new album Family, but for months he has been determined to look spectacular, so he has made multiple visits to the gym. Now, through your stories of Instagram pleased his fans with some videos in which he appears wearing biker shorts and carrying out a routine to exercise arms and legs with the help of a medicine ball.

One day before the release of the album, the singer will present a concert on TikTok in which she will perform the songs that make up this collection. Camila will wear many sexy outfits at the event, highlighting a yellow jumpsuit that she showed off in another of her posts: “Make sure you’re ready for Familia’s live concert on @tiktok on Thursday at 4pm PST/ 7pm EST.”

just a few weeks ago Camila Hair premiered his duet with Ed Sheeran “Bam Bam”but now he has another song prepared, “Psychofreak”which is a collaboration with Willow Smith (daughter of actor Will Smith). The video for that song will be released on Friday, simultaneously with the album: “Psychofreak is my Top 3 favorite songs on the album, and it’s not number 3 😉 A pleasure to collaborate with someone I respect a lot as an artist and as a person” .

