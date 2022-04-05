Trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard confirmed to be televised and rebroadcast on Court TV » Hero Network

Next week the most mediatic trial will take place so far this 2022 in the United States, where the actor Johnny Depp sue his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation and as compensation, he is demanding the sum of 50 million dollars. However, the star Aquaman 2 He has denied all the accusations against him, which has increased the tension between both and the general public, who are closely following this case and recently, it has been confirmed that it will have national broadcast.

Trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be televised

From the news portal deadline, have reported that the chain CourtTV, known for broadcasting and televising the cases of Derek Chauvin – Kim Potter and Ahmaud Arbery, will be responsible for closely monitoring the entire trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard which will be broadcast on national television to keep up to date all those who are interested in its resolution.

Even the interim director of CourtTV, Ethan Nelson, He spoke about it in the following words:

Court cases that are as high-profile as this one often create a lot of noise, and it can be difficult for viewers to overcome these distractions to get a clear picture of the facts, but that’s where we come in. Ethan Nelson

At the moment, there are no more details about it, but without a doubt, the case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It is one of the most controversial in recent years for everything it carries with it.

If you liked this content, we invite you to take a look at: THE AYAKASHI TRIANGLE MANGA SURPRISES ITS READERS WITH A RATHER SCENE

If you want to be aware of more news related to the world of series, movies, animes, video games and others, do not hesitate to follow us on our Facebook and Instagram page, where you will find updated and interesting content. We are waiting for you!