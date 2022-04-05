Top Gun Maverick final trailer with Tom Cruise and the return of Val Kilmer as Iceman

MADRID (CultureOcio).- The new trailer for Top Gun Maverick is here, the long-awaited sequel to the legendary film starring Tom Cruise which, after several delays in its release, will hit theaters on May 27.

The trailer for the film directed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion, TRON: Legacy), which is over two minutes long, shows Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, who is chosen to train a new generation of elite pilots.

This belated sequel will also see the return of Val Kilmer reprising his role from the original 1986 film as Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky’, the longtime rival but the man the trailer reveals has staked his claim on ‘Maverick’ as master of the new pilots.

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s finest aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) finds himself where he always wanted to be, pushing the limits as a fearless test pilot and fending off the breakthrough in his rank that would place it on land.”

While training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission, Maverick bumps into Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), badge: ‘Rooster’, the son of Maverick’s late friend, and Radar Intercept Officer. , Lieutenant Nick Bradshaw, known as ‘Goose’.

Facing an uncertain future and the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly.

Along with Cruise, Teller and Kilmer, the Top Gun Maverick cast is rounded out by Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis and Ed Harris.