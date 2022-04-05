Top Gun Maverick final trailer with Tom Cruise and the return of Val Kilmer as Iceman

MADRID (CultureOcio).- The new trailer for Top Gun Maverick is here, the long-awaited sequel to the legendary film starring Tom Cruise which, after several delays in its release, will hit theaters on May 27.

The trailer for the film directed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion, TRON: Legacy), which is over two minutes long, shows Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, who is chosen to train a new generation of elite pilots.

This belated sequel will also see the return of Val Kilmer reprising his role from the original 1986 film as Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky’, the longtime rival but the man the trailer reveals has staked his claim on ‘Maverick’ as master of the new pilots.

