Tom Cruise takes to the skies again in the latest trailer for ‘Top Gun Maverick’ | Film and Television

A real savagery. That is the most repeated comment in the premiere of the last trailer before the premiere of Top Gun Maverick. 36 years later the idols of the air return led by a Tom Cruise who returns to the skies at full speed and with a certain recklessness but with a new objective: to find a successor at his level in the flight school.

Top Gun: Idols of the Air (1986) was one of the mythical titles of the 80s directed by Tony Scott and starring the actor alongside Val Kilmer in which the interpreter gave life to Maverick. Thirty years later, we will see the elite United States Navy aviator after he became one of the best pilots in flight school.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the best aviators in the United States Navy, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) reconnects with his past when it is his turn to test the skills of Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller). ), alias: “Rooster”, the son of Maverick’s late friend and radar intercept officer, Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”.

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a fight against his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly.

Joseph Kosinski directs this sequel to the eighties classic with Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Ed Harris in the cast. Top Gun Maverick was written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie from an original idea by Peter Craig and Justin Marks of characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps, Jr.

The most nostalgic fans of Iceman, Maverick and company have been waiting too long for the premiere of this project announced a whopping 5 years ago. Top Gun: Maverick was scheduled to be released in July 2019, was postponed in early 2020, and then the pandemic hit, repeatedly delaying the major’s plans to release it in theaters. November 2021 was finally set as the official premiere day of the long-awaited return of Maverick and the rest of the air aces, but the rebound in coronavirus cases caused by the delta variant in the United States intimidated the production company that postponed it until this next 27 of May.

On May 31, 2018, filming began on the sequel to a film that grossed 357 million dollars around the world and won an Oscar for Best Song for Take my breath away from Berlin.