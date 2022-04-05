TikToker finds tons of nails and screws right outside a tire store in viral clip

ads

When I was driving to college a lot during my college tenure, I probably experienced more flat tires in those three and a half years than I did in my entire life outside of that.

And, oddly enough, they almost always seemed to happen in the vicinity of a tire shop. How lucky, right?

I remember after getting out of my car and inspecting my fourth or fifth toenail, a person walking down the street saw me looking at my wheel while shaking his head.

“I have another”.

‘What’s that?’ I asked.

“I see them outside, throwing nails into the street. And he pointed to the tire shop about a hundred feet down the road.

I suspected that this man was telling me the absolute truth, even if he had no proof of this ruse. But it makes a lot of sense, like that scene in American Hustle where Christian Bale was breaking windows as a kid to help his father’s business.

And now all that mistrust is coming back in full force after seeing this viral TikTok where someone discovered a ton of old, rusty screws and nails that were getting cold on the road outside a local tire shop.

@louieiv

Conspiracy? 🤔 #conspiracytiktok

♬ Creepy, Calm and Scary Piano Songs – Skittlegirl Sound Source: TikTok | @louieiv

TikToker @louieiv uploaded a clip of him cleaning up trash on the side of the road. And what note? An unusual amount of tire puncture materials is conveniently located near a Tires Plus store.

Source: TikTok | @louieiv

Write on a text overlay: “Recently I noticed a disturbing trend. Every morning I walk this path and pick up any debris. Lately, I found an abnormal amount of nails and screws.

Source: TikTok | @louieiv

He continues: “At first, I didn’t really think much of it. But, every day, there are more and more of them. They almost seem to be evenly distributed with most kicked to the curb by traffic. I only find in a section of the street behind a store.

Source: TikTok | @louieiv

Near the end of the video, Louie sets up his camera at the Tires Plus store, and there were a multitude of commenters who were not only quick to believe the “nails and screws conspiracy,” but backed it up with their own anecdotes.

Source: TikTok | @louieiv

“About 3 different tire shops in my town got busted doing this and got shut down,” one commenter wrote.

Another said: “I live near a tire shop and they used to spread them around the area knowing everyone would go to them first since we are rural,” one commenter wrote.

Source: TikTok | @louieiv

Other people said that the only time they experienced flat or blown tires was almost directly outside a tire repair shop or when walking past them.

Source: TikTok | @louieiv

Different states and counties have different laws and penalties for people who are found guilty of throwing nails, screws, glass particles, or any sharp object that can damage vehicle tires in the street. It’s not just the financial implications for drivers that are damaging, but if someone experiences a flat tire at high speed, it could lead to a crash and possibly lead to death.

So if you’re a tire shop that does this, don’t do it.

ads