This was the deception of Rihanna’s double

Only a few weeks ago the rumor began to sound that Rihanna was going to accompany her boyfriend A$AP Rocky to Brazil to give his concert at the Lollapalooza 2022. The news did not go unnoticed by fans of Rihanna, who dreamed of a visit by the diva from Barbados to Brazil. However, her “visit” was not from her, but from her double, the influencer Priscila Beatrice, who bears an incredible resemblance to Rihanna.

The resemblance that girl has, who dressed as Rihanna, She put on the fake belly and even hired a supposed security guard, she fulfilled her objective and managed to get people to confuse her with the artist. The sequence, of course, was recorded on social networks, where Beatrice wanted to share the moment with her followers.

The situation took place when Priscila was seen at the Cumbica airport, in Guarulhos. The place became a pilgrimage site for those who passed by, gathering around her and taking photos of her, as if she were the real Rihanna. The video is impressive.

The girl is so similar that she is dedicated to imitating her wherever she goes. The influencer even has a verified Instagram account, and in her biography she presents herself as an imitator of the singer.

Who is Priscilla Beatrice, Rihanna’s doppelganger?

Rihanna’s double her name is Priscila Beatrice, she is 30 years old, and she is from Minas Gerais and has almost half a million followers on Instagram and more than two million on TikTok.

The young woman rose to fame in 2019, when a video posted on TikTok in which she recreated Rihanna’s look from the British Fashion Awards, with a white dress, African braids and spectacular makeup that managed to attract the attention of the very Rihanna.