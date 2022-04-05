this powerful mid-range falls 180 euros on Amazon

The Honor 50 collapses in a big way on Amazon, you can take it for only 349 euros, its lowest price to date.

The Honor 50 It is an unknown mid-range mobile that has a lot to offer you if you are looking for a powerful terminal for years to come. If you buy it now, you can enjoy a powerful processor Snapdragon 778G 5Ga main camera 108MPa brutal fast load of 66W and, attention, a great discount of 180 euros. That’s right, the Honor 50 is yours for just €349 on amazon.

The model on offer for this smartphone is black, with a recommended retail price of 529 euros. Eye, it’s the cheapest price ever on amazon up to date, so you can’t miss it. The offer has an expiration date: April 13th. Before that day arrives, take the great Honor 50 for a price of scandal. Next, we tell you why it is worth your purchase.

Buy the Honor 50 with a discount of 180 euros

The design is one of the points in favor of this Honor 50, since it is enough to take a quick look at it to verify that it is a original and beautiful mobile. As we have mentioned, the version with a discount of 180 euros is the black color, with an elegant touch that suits you very well. The Honor 50 will feel like a feather in your hands: It only weighs 175 grams and is 7.78 millimeters thick..

Another of its great assets is the 6.57-inch OLED screenwith resolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 120Hz. Seeing these characteristics, we can expect sharp images, with good contrast and extreme fluidity. It is on this screen that the fingerprint reader.

Design, screen, power, cameras, fast charging… The Honor 50 is a good purchase in many aspects.

Special mention deserves the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, which can play a good role whatever the task you face. With this Honor 50 you can browse the Internet, edit photos and even play powerful games without any problem. eye, because you can connect to 5G networks and it has Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11with next update to Android 12.

One of the jewels of this smartphone is the main camera 108 MP, which promises high-quality photos. It is not alone in the rear, it also has an 8 MP ultra wide angle, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. You can also take very good selfies thanks to a 32MP front camera.

Regarding autonomy, it equips a 4,300mAh battery that will have no problem offering you a day of use on a single charge. Even more remarkable is the 66W fast chargewhich will take less than an hour to fully charge the battery.

The Honor 50 has everything you need to enjoy a good mobile phone for years to come. In addition to great features, it currently has a brutal discount of 180 euros in the only version of 8GB+128GB, take it for only 349 euros on Amazon.

