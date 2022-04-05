This is how Selena Gómez’s mental health improved when she left social networks

Selena Gomez launches mental health platform 0:37

(CNN) — Selena Gomez was dubbed the “queen of Instagram” for being the most followed celebrity on the social media platform in 2016.



Now, Gomez says she hasn’t been online for the last four and a half years.

“My life has completely changed,” Gomez told “Good Morning America.”

“I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people,” he assured. “I understand how powerful the internet is, and in many ways it has done the best things for the world. But for me, the news that is really important comes from the people in my life.”

The singer, actress and producer, who currently has more than 300 million followers on Instagram, is promoting Wondermind, a mental health platform she helped found.

Gomez, who has been outspoken about the challenges she faces, including bipolar disorder, told Good Morning America that the goal is to make resources available to those who need them.

“There are places that people go when they need help, and it’s unfortunate that they cost ridiculous amounts of money,” Gomez said. “But [como con] Planned Parenthood, there’s a place for women to feel good and feel understood, and I want that for mental health.”