They reveal the duration of Jurassic World: Dominion and yes, it will be the longest in the saga

Following delays caused by the pandemic, Jurassic World Dominion is finally on its way premiere for middle of this year. As fans wait for a new trailer, the duration of the film and an important fact for the franchise is confirmed.

dominion it is located years later of the events of Fallen Kingdom. Now the world has to deal with the dangers of living with dinosaurs, who have not only been released across the globe, but also have reproduced and increased their population.

The third and final film in the Jurassic World saga, in addition to the titular dinosaurs, will feature the return of Chris Pratt, Bryce DallasHoward, Daniella Pineda, isabella sermon, justice smith, omar sy and BD Wong. It also features new faces like Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise and Campbell Scott. Nor should we forget that the stars of the original saga are also back, we are talking about Laura Dern as the Dr Ellie Sattler, Sam Neil As the Dr Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum As the Dr Ian Malcolm.

Within two months reach dominion and thanks to Colliderthe information arrives that the film will have a time of duration of 2 hours and 26 minutes (146 minutes). This screen time makes her longest film in the franchiseboth of jurassic-park like Jurassic World. Until now the longest was the second film in the franchise, The Lost World: Jurassic Park with 129 minutes and the shorter Jurassic Park III with 92 minutes.

With the latest releases there has been a debate in the industry about the films of more than two hours of execution. titles like dunes from Denis Villeneuve or the acclaimed The Batman by Matt Reeves, has received criticism for its length. Jurassic World Dominion approaches the two hours and halfwe will have to wait to see if its rhythm makes it bearable for the public.

Jurassic World Dominion will hit theaters next June 10, 2022.

leave us your message with your opinion or comment about some Serie, film or Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series or platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!