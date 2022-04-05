They launch the first book on the planet about the Dembow

Santo Domingo.- The executive producer of projects in the entertainment industry, Roddy Pérez, has achieved the first book on the planet that tells the story of the “World Dembow”.

From Freddy Beras Goico and Felipe Polanco Boruga with “venga acá”, the first Dominican hip hop, to two “sold out” crowds at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York, performed by El Alfa, Chimbala and other exponents, the Dominican dembow is positioned as a global brand.

The book narrates the interesting evolution of the Dominican genre, from the times of Wilfrido Vargas, through Dennis Halliburton, Vico C and DJ Playero, to the exploits of contemporary exponents, the publication is conceived with simple language, in order to stimulate reading in our young people and will be present at the International Book Fair of Santo Domingo 2022.

The Dominican dembow genre is positioned in the focus of the big global brands, its expansion is imminent, the conquest of other cultures, its exponent in majestic stages and its position abroad, give it a privileged place next to genres such as house , techno, edm, reggaeton and Brazilian funk, dembow has caught the attention of artists such as Pharrel, Tiesto, Marshmello, French Montana, Black Eyed Peas, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Arcangel, Busta Rhymes, Dennis Rodman, Vin Diesel, Rosalia, Anuel, J Balvin, among others.

Its participation in the cinema, commercials, major awards and events, give it the status of a globally consolidated genre that is at its best, the author classifies the musical genre as one that is mostly intended for adults and is a reflection of our most popular social strata, denotes the playfulness, joy and spontaneity of the Dominican.

Roddy Pérez He is an executive of projects in the film and music industry, founder of the Latin Videoclip Awards, producer of the television edition of the 2020 Oscar Awards in the Dominican Republic, producer of the film Héroes de Junio, which awarded him the audience award in the Dominican Film Festival 2019 and the Press Award at the Dominican FIlm Festival New York 2021.

Roddy is the first Dominican in history to be selected for the Berlinale Talents Campus in Germany, the Best Latino Producer Award at the Morelia Lab of the Morelia Film Festival in Mexico, and the J. Armando Bermúdez Regional Dominican Literature Award. He ventured into music in 1991, a career that he put on pause in 1996, resuming it in 2020 with the production of three albums, “Dembowtronic”, “Electrobow” and “Station Me”, under the Elefant Universe and Vlikdi Music label.