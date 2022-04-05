They confirm the opening of a medical career at the UAS in Guasave

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- This morning the rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), Jesús Madueño Molina, confirmed that the clinical medicine course at FCEAbefore ECEA, this during his visit to Guasave.

It was mentioned that there will be two groups and they will start with classes from the next school year.

The municipal president, Martín Ahumada Quintero, and former fellow medicine graduates, made the management.

Read more: They deliver electoral packages for the revocation of the mandate in Guasave

In the presence of Maura Patricia Osuna, director of the Faculty of Economic and Administrative Sciences, the director of the UAS high school, Rafael López Acosta, and other educational leaders, the commitment was made, to later give way to the protocol event in which they were assigned Base hours for UAS teachers.