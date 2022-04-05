They confirm the opening of a medical career at the UAS in Guasave

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- This morning the rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), Jesús Madueño Molina, confirmed that the clinical medicine course at FCEAbefore ECEA, this during his visit to Guasave.

It was mentioned that there will be two groups and they will start with classes from the next school year.

The municipal president, Martín Ahumada Quintero, and former fellow medicine graduates, made the management.

In the presence of Maura Patricia Osuna, director of the Faculty of Economic and Administrative Sciences, the director of the UAS high school, Rafael López Acosta, and other educational leaders, the commitment was made, to later give way to the protocol event in which they were assigned Base hours for UAS teachers.

Degree in Communication Sciences from the Universidad de Occidente, Guasave Campus, specializing in Educational Communication when completing a pedagogical leveling. She joined the newspaper EL DEBATE on January 10, 2012 as a reporter for the newspaper La i in the local section, where she was until April 2017. That year she began as a general reporter for the newspaper EL DEBATE, assigned to cover local, police , social, culture and sports. Currently, she collaborates in the advertising area as a host of live transmissions (Streaming) for commercial clients. Prior to her incursion into the written press, she was an instructor of Initial Education at the National Council for Educational Development (Conafe), host of a digital radio program called Pop Radio Mas. Hobbies: Organization of events, painting, creating accessories and visiting magical towns. Course Photography course at the School of Arts of Los Mochis Theater course at the Universidad de Occidente Photography workshop taught by Manuel Alvarado from Guasavense Photoshop course

