The unrevealed story of Andrew Garfield, the actor of the moment and the one that all Marvel fans miss

Speaking of young stars no longer only refers to Disney actors or any type of youth story, but to those who at their young age found a path in the industry and knew how to step strong. Among them is Andrew Garfield, who is the clear example of improvement, versatility, humor and joy within the world of cinema. With an overwhelming personality and natural talent, he is one of Hollywood’s favorites and with each passing day he continues to confirm it.

At only 38 years old Andrew Garfield reached what could be the peak of his career. The clear example of this are the three films that he premiered last year and in which he completely shone: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. In them she gave life to three very different roles, revealing her versatility as a performer.

Without a doubt, Andrew Garfield He has that ability to charm both producers and the public in general and, therefore, he could be considered one of those few actors who, through effort, showed that everything is possible. But who really is this young artist whom everyone admires? Because, behind that facet of an actor who has conquered the world, there is much more.

+ Who is Andrew Garfield:

Andrew Garfield Origins:

Born on August 20, 1983 in Los Angeles, California, United States, he bears the full name of Andrew Russell Garfield. Although, internationally, he is known only by his first and last name. And, despite the fact that he is of American origin, at the age of three he moved to England where he grew up and developed his studies.

Andrew Garfield’s family:

The actor is the youngest in a family of four. He is the son of American Richard Garfield, who was a swimming instructor in London, and British Lynn Hillman, who worked as a nurse. Also, he has an older brother named Ben, who went into medicine. Andrew always showed great admiration and love for his parents, but especially for his brother. In addition, last year he confirmed that his mother passed away and, in the healing process, he became very close to him.

Andrew Garfield’s first steps in the artistic world:

From an early age, Garfield discovered that he had a passion for acting. Therefore, while studying at the City of London Freemen’s School he acted in different theater productions. So much so that, once he finished high school, at the age of 19 he entered the Central School of Speech and Drama in London, where he took his first official steps in theater. There he finished his studies in 2004 thus opening a giant door to a career full of successes.

Beginnings in acting and definitive stardom:

Although Andrew became known worldwide thanks to his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man, the truth is that his official career began much earlier. In 2004 he worked in the play Kes for which he was recognized as best actor with the Manchester Evening News Theater Award and the Evening Standard Theater Awards.

Then, it was in 2005 when he took his final step to stardom. This is because, in that year, he was part of Sugar Rush which led him, in 2007, to be a member of productions such as Doctor Who, Trial & Retribution and, in 2009, he earned a place in Red Riding. Also, in those years, his participation in Lions for Lambsthe film in which he played a university student and shared the screen with Tom CruiseMeryl Streep and Robert Redford It was the one that helped him continue to grow.

However, it must be said that the role of Eduardo Saverin in The Social Network (2010) allowed him to demonstrate all his talent on a large scale. In fact, she earned a Golden Globe and BAFTA nomination. And, as if this were not enough, that year she also played a secondary role in Never let me go a dramatic film that earned him another BAFTA and Saturn Award nomination.

Two years later, the film would arrive that would end up making his career a complete success: The Amazing Spider-Man 1. His role as Peter Parker led him to travel the world to the point that in 2014 he once again put himself in the shoes of this character with The Amazing Spider-Man: Rise of Electro.

But, his time at Marvel was not entirely favorable, so by 2016 he already had other projects in the works. Among them was the feature film Hacksaw Ridge where he shared screen with Mel Gibson. For this role he earned an Oscar nomination, a BAFTA nomination, a Screen Actors Guild nomination and a Golden Globe, all for Best Actor.

On the other hand, in that same year he had the opportunity to work together with the director Martin Scorsese in the film silence. Later, in 2017, she starred in breathe in which he faced one of his greatest challenges: a character paralyzed by polio and in 2018 he completely changed his role as part of the thriller Under the Silver Lake.

After this string of great successes, came one of his most emblematic performances. Put yourself in the shoes of Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick… Boom! It earned him his first Golden Globe and his second Oscar nomination. Also, in 2021, she was also part of The Eyes of Tammy Faye and returned to dress as the wall-crawler in Spider-Man: No Way Home where he claimed his performance as Peter Parker.

Andrew Garfield’s girlfriends:

Undoubtedly, Andrew Garfield is an actor with an extensive career and in which he has spent years perfecting himself. But, beyond all his hard work, the artist also has time for love. As is well known, he has been seen accompanied more than once and enjoying different courtships.

The first of the artists who conquered Garfield’s heart was the actress Shannon Woodward with whom he had a four-year romance between 2008 and 2011. However, once their bond ended, the interpreter began to be seen with his then Spider-Man partner, Emma Stone. At first it was all speculation until they themselves, also in 2011, confirmed the relationship.

The courtship between Stone and Garfield lasted four years and in that time of relationship, they became one of the most beloved and sought after couples in Hollywood. Their friendliness and freshness in front of the cameras made them the favorites of the paparazzi.

But finally everything ended in 2015. Although both confirmed that they would be great friends, the fans were disappointed. Even so, each one remade her life to the point that she is married with a child while he, in 2018, began a relationship with the Californian model Alyssa Miller with whom he shares a passionate bond.

The other side of Andrew Garfield:

Taking into account his love history, Andrew Garfield made it clear that in addition to being talented, he is also a heartthrob. But, apparently, those are not his only qualities, but he showed that beyond acting, he has a hobby that inspires and relaxes him. It is about tennis, which he practices with his partner, sometimes, and with his friends, on other occasions, to distract himself or simply have a good time.

More than once the actor was caught leaving the court with his racket and accompanied by Miller where they both look very happy after the game. Apparently, this is a discipline that takes him away from the artistic world whenever he needs it.