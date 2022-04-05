Netflix has a large number of movies that were released, were a success and today were forgotten. I know what it is.





Tom Hanks He is one of the most popular and talented actors in the world. In this movie that premiered in 2021 on Netflix, he is the protagonist. It had four nominations for the Oscar Awards. Is about Big World News, a paul production Greengrass.











The unmissable Netflix movie, starring Tom Hanks, which lasts 2 hours and was all the rage

Big World News, the movie of Netflix who stars Tom HanksThis is the adaptation of the novel. News of the World by writer Paulette Jiles. The story is set five years after the American Civil War and narrates a passage in the life of Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), who takes a trip through North Texas.

On his journey, Kidd inadvertently strikes up a friendship with a 10-year-old girl named Johanna (Helena Zengel), whom he takes with her relatives after being kidnapped., although the path is full of obstacles. The Captain has not had a good relationship with his daughter, so the fatherly side of him is not so easy to bring out for Johanna.











Big World News Synopsis

A Civil War veteran who goes from town to town to read the news embarks on a risky journey to give an orphaned girl a new home.

Big World News Cast

Tom Hanks



Helena Zengel

Michael Angelo Covino

Ray McKinnon

Mare Winningham

elizabeth marvel

fred hechinger

Bill Camp

Thomas Francis Murphy

Gabriel Ebert

