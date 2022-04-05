The surprising reason why Alexander Skarsgård felt discriminated against

In case the trailer The Northman, which opens on April 22, I haven’t made it clear enough Alexander Skarsgård (45) has starred in a new and impressive physical transformation to play a Viking seeking revenge for his father’s murder. The Swedish actor, who already surprised in 2016 with his impressive appearance in the legend of tarzanhe has outdone himself.

However, the Swedish actor in an interview with the Sunday Times, has assured that the fact of having been included in a “sexy” list at the beginning of his career limited his options when it came to obtaining certain roles.

“After my first job, I was on some stupid ‘hotties’ list and then people didn’t take me seriously. If you want characters with depth but you’ve been labeled ‘a guy who takes off his shirt,’ you’re not going to get those offers,” he explains.

However, despite his initial problems, Alexander Skarsgård’s career is as long as it is successful. Zoolander (2001) was his first big project in Hollywood, but it was the miniseries Generation Kill and above all, TrueBloodwhich definitely placed him on the map.

the legend of tarzan was his definitive consecration, but his participation in Big Littles Lies, which filled his list of awards, or more recently in Succession They confirm that the Swede has not lacked quality proposals, although it has been difficult for him to access them.

Now with The NorthmanSkarsgård again assumes the role of main protagonist in a film that is already raising enormous expectations both for its ingredients: a promising director, Robert Eggers, a good plot and a luxury cast, with actors like Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson or Nicole Kidman.