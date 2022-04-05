The richest man in the world is the new (and main) shareholder of Twitter

The businessman, Elon Musk, became the main shareholder of Twitter by acquiring 9.2% of the platform, after expressing that he was “seriously” thinking about creating his own social network.

At 50, Musk is the world’s richest man, according to Bloomberg.

The trust was carried out with 73.5 million shares of Twitter, which is equivalent to 9.2% of the total of 800.6 million that make up the company’s share capital. On Friday the stock price closed at 2,888 million dollars, which led to Musk’s fortune rises to 290,000 million dollars.

After the purchase of Musk was announced, Twitter shares rose about 26% in premarket trading and before the open on Wall Street.

Last month Musk did a pollthrough his Twitter account, where He asked his more than 80 million followers if this social network promotes freedom of expression. The answer was negative and he asked his followers if a new social network was needed, since he was seriously thinking about creating his own. “The consequences of this survey will be important. Please answer carefully.” Musk said in the poll.

Now Elon Musk has not yet commented on his plans or intentions in his participation on Twitter.

