The Machinist: the challenges behind the film that took Christian Bale to the extreme

An actor who flirted with death to put himself in the shoes of his character, a space leap that required a lot of work to make Barcelona look like the lesser-known redoubts of Los Angeles, the search for a gloomy and dark realism that took places like the Catalan underground tunnels and the constant and underlying presence of the influence of writers like Fedor Dostoevsky and Franz Kafka and filmmakers like Alfred Hitchcock and David Lynch. The Machinist it became a cult work not only because of its captivating script and production, but also because of the immense work and commitment it meant for all those who were part of its production.

The story is well known: Trevor Reznik (Christian Bale) is a worker who hasn’t been able to sleep for a year and spends his nights either talking to a waitress who is a single mother (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón) at the airport bar or in bed of a prostitute (Jennifer Jason-Leigh). His insomnia is so severe that it affects his weight and deteriorates his mental health. His problems are heightened when he unintentionally hurts a co-worker. From that event his life becomes a nightmare and everything seems to be a conspiracy against him.

Written by Scott Kosar, directed by Brad Anderson and produced by Filmax’s Fantastic Factory imprint and Castelao Productions, The Machinist It needed five million dollars for its realization. Categorized as a psychological thriller, it premiered on January 18, 2004 in the United States and managed to raise almost three and a half million more than it was invested. Film critics agreed to rate the film positively, noting Bale’s great ability to play the lead, the depth of Kosar’s text in conveying Trevor’s mood, and Anderson’s effectiveness in creating and sustaining the mood. of tension until the end of the story.

In Trevor’s character description, the script was clear: a factory worker who, as a result of his insomnia, had to look like a living skeleton. Bale understood the concept perfectly. The actor spent two months eating an apple and a can of tuna a day, until he reached 54 kilos. During the last section, his wife accompanied him on the same diet, which made it easier to reach the finish line.

Christian Bale in The Machinist

Bale was so committed to the film that he even wanted to weigh 45 kilos, but the production asked him to stop losing weight because he could die. The images of his naked body are among the most shocking on the big screen: there is nothing between his bones and his skin. For that interpretation, Bale not only earned the respect of the public and his peers, he also entered the history of cinema as the architect of one of the most drastic physical changes in the film industry. .

Bale’s thinness functioned as another protagonist of The Machinist. So much so that without this radical change the result would have been different. Or it wouldn’t have been at all. “If you were skinnier you wouldn’t exist,” the two women in the film tell Trevor’s character, each on a different occasion. “Writing she was thinking, ‘You can’t make the movie because of Trevor’s character, because of the weight loss thing. And not even in my dreams did I think that an actor would reach the limits that Christian reached,'” the screenwriter acknowledged after filming. Something similar happened to the director. “Everyone was amazed at how skinny he was, but at the same time I was like, ‘He’s great, he looks perfect,'” Anderson acknowledged in the documentary. The Machinist – Breaking all the rules (2004).

“I got emaciated and destroyed to the point where watching me run is funny because I don’t have muscle in my legs,” Bale assumed. Archive

“ It feels good, like a victory. I got skinny and destroyed to the point where watching me run is funny because I have no muscle in my legs ”, explained the actor in full filming. Later, in statements to the newspaper El País, he acknowledged that during the filming he also stopped sleeping: “he only had the strength to act and he hardly slept. He spent his nights reading and drawing. (…) When I finished reading the script I understood that if I didn’t lose weight, the character didn’t make any sense to me”. In addition to carrying out the fewest activities necessary during the shoot, to save energy, Bale only spoke when the director yelled “action”.

A gloomy atmosphere runs through the 90 minutes of the film. The coldness of the industrial landscape, Trevor’s delirium who does not understand sleep and wakefulness, and the colorless desolation of the spaces he inhabits -even his own skin- repel and maintain a constant tension very typical of a world from another era -or even another world – which is the one that Scott Kosar imagined, but which could well have come out of a Dostoevsky tale or a Hitchcock film.

Christian Bale and Jennifer Jason Leigh, in a scene from the film

The same writer recognized it in an interview. “ The idea of ​​an operator, a man who works with very dangerous heavy machinery, who is fatigued like the character and hasn’t slept in a year, has a perverse tension that I think Hitchcock would have liked. ”, he explained once the filming was over. Then he said that the photography, the work of Xavi Giménez, also helped in the construction of that climate: “The way Xavi filmed it feels like perhaps a novel by Kafka or Dostoevsky more than any other film I’ve seen.”

The characters were also worked in that vein, a kind of anachronism for 2004, a new era, closer to the futuristic imaginary than to the past of the books of the first half of the 20th century. For the construction of Trevor, Bale also gave himself up to reading several of the famous horror stories by Edgar Allan Poe and a work by Dostoevsky.

Although Reznik’s story takes place in Los Angeles, the film was shot in Spain. “No one thought when we first read The Machinist that we were going to film it in Barcelona. It was just the last place,” Bale acknowledged. “I don’t know if she says anything about the United States, but to make it look like it’s in the United States, we filmed in the worst areas of Barcelona,” he later added with some irony.

Spanish actress Aitana Sánchez-Gijón

From production, the hardest part of the challenge was making the European city look like Southern California. “In each location, each day in an outdoor space -no matter how well chosen it was-, a large enough intervention had to be made so that even the American viewer would believe that it had been shot on the west coast of the United States,” Alain explained. Bainée, artistic director of the project. Thus, each street sign, each plate and each vernacular indication had to be intervened. “I have a reputation for being obsessive about this shoot, as I was the person who watched every little detail,” he added.

No special sets or false sets were built for filming either, an aspect that had an impact on the result. “Many of the locations were not ‘rollable’, which is ‘rollable’ in the cinematographic term. We were a bit compelled by what we found,” explained Giménez. For his part, Anderson highlighted Bale’s great willingness to film in “impossible” spaces such as the Catalan drainage system, where the film ends.

Bale in the 2004 film The Machinist Archive