the Epic Games graphics engine that promises to “revolutionize” video games, movies and series

The present day Epic Games has officially released its latest graphics engineUnreal Engine 5. It was almost two years ago that this new software It was shown through a demo running on PlayStation 5 and promised to bring huge changes in the graphic development of the video game.

The release of this new engine is not a small thing, an announcement that was accompanied by a demo made by The Coalition, because according to what they tell us in their presentation, the 48 percent of games announced for the next generation console are developed in Unreal Engine.

However, Unreal Engine 5 has gone much further, developing tools for use not only in video games, but also in the film, automotive and even architectural industries. These graphic creation updates aim, according to the company, at develop new ways of telling stories.

The main improvement that comes with UE5 is its real-time technology, which will change immediately between scenes. On the other hand, it will improve the display of light in the environment with Lumen and refine the surface finish with Nanite. These two technologies efficiently attack the problems that existed when manipulating both light and polygons.



lyra | Development demo in UE5

While Lumen allows you to create dynamic worlds with a global illumination of high quality looking for any light source to be ruled under optical physics automatically; Nanite focuses its efforts on the geometry and texturesmaking use of imports of artistic designs made up of millions of polygons without so much memory consumption.

These designs will be easily processed and used thanks to the union between Unreal and huge bazaars of assets that can be mounted on the stages created with UE5. The bazaars that joined this union are MegaScans, ArtStation and SketchFab, not to mention the works available in the Unreal Engine’s own store.



Sample of the RealityScan application and the type of assets it can load UE5

But that’s not all, the launch of an application for smartphones which will allow users to scan their own models in a very simple way. Previously it was necessary to have special equipment to do the sampling, but with RealityScan, that process will become cheaper and more flexible for developers.

The improvements don’t end there, another great support tool for creating video games is MetaHuman Creator. This program allows design really awesome humans, allows the design of all kinds of things, from eyes to clothes, through hair and skin. It is a wonder that will facilitate the creation of characters, providing great quality in its results.





On the other hand, the multiple cameras that can be assigned in UE5 will provide the videogame with cinematographic ability like never before It was done. The games that this software will empower will have the ability to be extremely impressive. As they already showed in their recreation of the city of ‘Matrix’.

Speaking of ‘Matrix’, one of the leaders of this EU outpost, in which they seek to provide new tools to tell stories in a different way, is Kim Libreri, CTO of Epic Games. Kim worked on the first three films in that franchise, when the visual revolution had cinema as its focal point. Now, 22 years later, it seems that the new revolution has the video game as its core.

A motor that goes to many revolutions per second





There are a technological revolution created by the video game because Unreal Engine is present not only in the industry that saw it born. It is present in architecture, as it is used to model designs and environments. It is present in the cinema, as it is used for films like ‘The Matrix’ or series like ‘The Mandalorian’.

In fact, one of the most impressive demonstrations of their power is the demo they made of ‘The Matrix’ creating a digital Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. They were so real that you would never think they were made on a computer.

Unreal Engine 5 is joined by renowned companies such as The Coalition, CD Project Red, Aaron Sims Creative or Crystal Dynamics. The latter announcing along with the engine output that they are creating the next ‘Tomb Rider’ in UE5. In the case of CD Project, they mention that their main interest is the ability of this engine to create open worlds like they have never seen before, so the future of ‘The Witcher’ seems promising, because a few weeks ago they announced that they were working on a new title of said franchise.