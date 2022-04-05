The creator of ‘The Squid Game’ is preparing a film based on Umberto Eco: “It will be more violent”

Related news

Hwang Dong-hyuk not stop Although the creator of the squid game is currently working on the second season after its overwhelming success on Netflix, he has already announced what his next project will be. Is about Killing Old People Cluba film inspired by a work by the famous Italian writer, essayist and intellectual Umberto Echo.

During a session on MipTV with his producer at February Films, Jun Young Jang, the South Korean creator and director revealed that has already written a 25-page treatment of the project and he anticipated that surely it will be “another controversial movie”.

Hwang joked about the new feature film, anticipating that “will be more violent than the squid game“ and that he “might be forced to hide from older people as the premiere approaches.” He also added that the working title is Killing Old People Club or K.O. Club.

In another of his interventions, the creator explained that now he only thinks about returning to South Korea to write the second season of the squid game and that, if all goes according to plan, he expects it to premiere at the end of 2024. After commenting on this, Hwang recalled the praise he received for his series, including that of Steven Spielberg himself, whom he met at the Awards AFI. “Steven Spielberg said to me, ‘I watched the whole season in three days and now I want to steal your brain!'” Hwang exclaimed, adding that it was like “the biggest compliment he’s ever received in his life, because he’s his movie hero.” and grew up watching his movies.

The South Korean filmmaker began writing the squid game in 2009 and was forced to store it in his computer’s memory for years. He recalled thinking that “in the near future, the right time would come to use the material” and that, until that day came, he would have to spend his time on other ideas, such as the three feature films he directed during those years.

Soon after, Hwang showed the project to his production company, who “recommended him to do it in America or another foreign country, not Korea, because it’s more like a global show.” When Netflix landed in South Korea and began operating in 2016, the filmmaker decided to propose the idea again, thinking that it could only be carried out by them as it was a product “too violent and that it could worry investors”.

