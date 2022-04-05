The bottleneck bob, the haircut worn by Selena Gomez and Lucy Hale that always favors

There is no one who can resist the spring 2022 trend haircuts and if we talk about the one that all the famous, yes, from Selena Gomez going by Lucy Hale and even up to Lucy Boyntonit is without a doubt the bottleneck bob that combines the bottleneck bangs that have been targeted since dakota johnson to Anne Hathaway or margot robbie and the most inspiring bob haircut.

And it is that the bob haircut continues to evolve and renew itself to continue to be one of your most flattering changes of look that you can ask for at your hairdresser. But the last thing is that it is fashionable to wear it with open bangs or bottleneck bang that frames the cheeks or cheekbones and also highlights the eyes.

Some stylists already predicted that this type of bangs combined with cuts like the shag and now the bob would be an absolute trend this year and even more so for this new season. And it is that this hair look is the most flattering and although it has 70’s influences, is always very current and fits great with all kinds of faces, from round ones (making sure that the length slightly exceeds the jaw) to oval or triangular ones (which can go for a shorter length) but can be adapted according to your length. And she also wears this version of the curtain fringe or bottleneck that always feels good to be long and open.

And if we combine both cuts, we will get this haircut that has a fresh and at the same time romantic air with light layers that is easy to comb and works with the highlights of the season, warm and in its babylights version.

How is the bottleneck bob cut?

It is a straight medium length haircut but with a slightly layered and open fringe combed out and that even takes advantage of the natural texture of your hair. If you have wavy or curly hair, it will suit you even better.

How to style the bottleneck bob?

The bottleneck bob can be styled with the blow dryer if you have straight hair, shaping out the long, open bangs and if you have curly, you can model it with a touch of iron. A trick to make it ideal is that when you are reaching the end of the strand when you pass the styler over your bangs so that the ends are out, turn your wrist slightly to the right and you can also achieve it with a round brush and a dryer.

Lucy Boynton with an open fringe or a bottleneck bob with a semi-updo.Getty.

You can also give it texture with a touch of dry shampoo or texturizer and when choosing the parting, bet on the parting in the middle if your face is round and on the side parting if your face is longer to harmonize it more.

