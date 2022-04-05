The Best Robert Downey Jr. Movies Outside of Marvel

since he became Hombre de Hierro in 2008, Robert Downey Jr. He has become the favorite actor of many moviegoers. However, he before putting on the metal suit for more than 10 years until his farewell in Avengers: Endgameand in the midst of several scandals for his drug use, RDJ filled his career with notable roles in films that may be overshadowed in his filmography compared to the productions of Marvel. The actor will return to the big screen in 2023 at the hands of Christopher Nolan with Oppenheimer.

Next, you can enjoy a small list of 5 of the best films in the filmography of Robert Downey Jr. (outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe), and where to see them.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker