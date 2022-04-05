The best releases of April on Netflix, HBO, Disney+, AppleTV+, Amazon Prime Video…

The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes

An intriguing tale of a woman as ambitious as she is perplexing, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who aims to revolutionize the healthcare industry after dropping out of college and starting a technology company. With Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews. Premiere April 20 on Disney+.

Five characters meet in a group therapy dealing with grief for parents who have lost their partner. The series follows the process of these hard moments when it comes to accepting the loss of a loved one, and how it is possible to laugh and love again. Performed by Marta Hazas, Blanca Portillo, Francesc Orella, Erick Elias and Alba Planas. From April 22 on Amazon Prime Video.

Sean Penn and Julia Roberts lead the cast of this 1970s-set series about the wife of President Richard Nixon’s Attorney General, John Mitchell, who despite her political affiliation is the first person to publicly sound the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate. Premiere on April 24 on Starzplay.

New police miniseries from one of the most prestigious creators, David Simon, set in Baltimore in 2015. The death of a young black man in police custody causes a wave of riots in the city. Premiere April 26 on HBO.