reveals why he gave her up for adoption

He also revealed how the baby was when he decided to separate from her. “My baby was on the verge of death. She was malnourished and was not even able to cry,” recalled the woman from Ethiopia. “She was desperate and decided to walk away, instead of seeing my girl dying.”

Due to health problems, Shiloh and Zahara had to undergo surgery.

Mentewab said that when her family found out that she was pregnant they kicked her out of her house, that’s when she went to Hosanna, a small town in Ethiopia where Zahara was born. She originally gave him the name Yemasrech, which means ‘Good News’.

But things didn’t get any better for the young mom and her newborn. Because she was alone and unable to work, their health worsened, so they returned to her village to ask for help from her family. There, Mentewab’s mother suggested giving her daughter up for adoption. However, Mentewab assured that, if she had been able, she would have stayed with her daughter.

Zahara’s adoption process was involved in controversy after her maternal grandmother assured that the baby was an orphan and that she had HIV, a statement that she denied years later, in 2017, to the Daily News, and it was her own mother who confessed that it was all a lie to hide her rape.