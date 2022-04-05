Proof that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson is not an affair

The relationship of the founder of Skims with Peter, which began in October 2021, has become more serious. the star of Saturday night Live is spending more time with various people in the world than kardashianincluded Chris Jenner and Scott Disick.

davidson was seen dating the mother of kim in November and Disickthe father of the children of kourtney kardashianhas been posting videos of his meetings with Peter. More recently, Scott shared a video on Sunday with the comedian driving the Moke car that Jenner he had given his daughter for Christmas.

Pete Davidson is glad his sister Casey and mom Amy Waters gave Kim Kardashian the ‘go ahead’.

(Instagram/Casey Davidson)



and the mother of davidson showed his approval for kardashian, even shared on social media last month that he wants them to have a baby together. However, a source told the website that Peter still do not know the children of kim out of respect for his father, kanye-west.

The rapper has been open about his disdain for davidson28, and has been criticizing him on social media since he started dating kim. West44, even went so far as to post threatening messages about the actor, saying he wanted to “smack” his “butt” and make a music video where a version Claymation from Ye kidnap and bury Peter.